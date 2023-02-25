Vernon-based North Okanagan Gleaners processing 20,000 pounds of onions and 40,000 pounds of potatoes

Photo: Facebook

Earlier this month, the North Okanagan Gleaners were up to their ears in peas.

Now, volunteers are beating a path to the Lavington processing plant to help with the latest donation of fresh vegetables.

The Gleaners received 20,000 pounds of onions, as well as 40,000 pounds of potatoes.

The Gleaners process the donated veggies into a dehydrated soup mix that is then shipped around the world.

A post on the Gleaners Facebook page said they have “20,000 pounds of the smallest potatoes you've ever seen and another 20,000 pounds of very large potatoes. This is a great time to come out for the first time and fall in love with the NOV Gleaners.”

The plant is open from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. till noon, drop ins are welcome anytime during these hours.

Last year, the Gleaners produced a record 13.4 million meals that were sent to some of the poorest regions of the world, including war-torn Ukraine.

Until 2022, the highest number of servings the local plant produced was just over eight million.

Plant manager Russ Phillips says the Lavington facility received a record 1.4 million pounds of donated produce last year as well.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society was created in the summer of 2007 by a group of individuals concerned with world hunger who noted the Okanagan is rich in food supplies.