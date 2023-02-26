First pickleball tournament of the year took place in Vernon Saturday, more to come

The 2023 pickleball season has officially started in Vernon.

In what is believed to be the first pickleball tournament in BC this year, more than 100 men competed in the The Frostbite Classic at the Marshall Fields pickleball centre, the largest pickleball-only, year-round covered facility in Canada.

Tournament director Richard Chambers said the Frostbite Classic is the first of several upcoming tournaments.

On March 11 a women's tournament will be held with 115 competitors and on April 15 130 players will be competing in the mixed doubles tournament.

“May 11 to 14 will be the first ever BC Provincial Championships where we expect to have over 500 players participate,” Chambers said.

“Having this facility is a great asset and we are trying to optimize the opportunity for people, not just in Vernon, but around the Interior to take advantage of.”

Anyone interested in learning about the sport can stop by the Okanagan Landing facility.

“We have over 900 members. It's quite a welcoming sport, it's an inclusive sport. It's a great sport and you can have fun right away,” Chambers said.