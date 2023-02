Photo: Contributed

Traffic is being impacted by an crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

Witnesses tell Castanet a vehicle has gone in the ditch near the south end of Crystal Waters Road.

Emergency crews are on scene. It is not known if anyone was injured in the accident.

Motorists are being advised to slow down on roads in the region as the ongoing dump of snow makes travelling challenging.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.