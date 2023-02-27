City of Vernon bylaw compliance officers saw a seven per cent increase in calls last year

Photo: File photo

Calls to Vernon's bylaw services was up seven per cent last year, with calls related to the street-entrenched community making up the bulk of the calls.

A report that will be presented to city council Monday shows there were 5,727 calls for bylaw services in 2022, up from 5,354 in 2021.

In the past five years, 2019 had the highest number of calls at 6,774.

Calls regarding the street-entrenched community were by far the most abundant.

The report states there were 1,171 calls for temporary shelters, 68 calls for fires in public place, 464 related to substance use and 43 for vandalism.

“Bylaw Compliance Investigations and calls for service for the year 2022, show a seven per cent increase in the total number of files investigated over the previous year. The primary contributing factors affecting the increase included a 21 per cent increase (2,055 to 2,491) in parks and public places files and a 32% increase (1,481 to 1,960) in files related to the Street Entrenched Population Target Analysis (SEPTA),” the report says.

Bylaw compliance has experienced an overall increase in all files in 2022 with the exception of business licensing, fire services and good neighbour noise bylaw-related files and miscellaneous files. This increase in overall files may be attributed to the continued presence of bylaw compliance and the RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit within the Business Improvement Areas and adjacent parks.

“Officers continue to focus on minimizing the impact of street-entrenched persons on park users, business owners and the public throughout the community. Calls for service in the BIA show a 14.8% increase in 2022 (634 to 728). Calls for service from the public saw a 7.5% decrease (388 to 359) as officers continue to be a daily presence to deter suspicious activity and enhance public safety in the BIA.”

The report goes on to say bylaw officers worked with significant file loads during peak periods through 2022, with full time officers actioning and completing more than 600 files each by year end.

In August 2021, the Strengthening Communities Grant was awarded to the city which included funding for the Summer Enforcement Unit program for two additional full-time officers.

Through a combination of continued grant funding and SEU allocated bike patrol budget, a four-officer unit worked full time from Jan.1 until Dec. 5, 2022.

SEU officers conducted frequent foot, bike and vehicle patrol of the downtown core and surrounding parks. SEU assisted RCMP in locating 60 individuals wanted on warrant and liaised with social providers to assist in connecting individuals with housing options and other available community resources.

SEU officers investigated a total of 1960 SEPTA files which equates to 34.2% of the Bylaw Department’s files for 2022 with a 32.0% increase in SEPTA files over the previous year (1,481 to 1,960). The 32% increase in files can be attributed to the two additional grant funded full time SEU officers as well as continued pro-active presence within the BIA and adjacent parks to reduce nuisance issues and behaviours.