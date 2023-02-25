Former Cherryville resident releasing her first book, several more waiting in the wings

Photo: Contributed

Lena Gibson is an elementary school teacher, karate practitioner, archeologist and now a published author.

The former Cherryville resident has published her first book, The Edge of Life, with pre-sales currently available through Amazon.

The book will have widespread release on April 6 from Black Rose Writing.

Gibson writes women's fiction, apocalypse romance and romantic dystopian fiction.

The Edge of Life follows a couple dashing to the safety of a bunker complex in South Dakota in the aftermath of an asteroid hitting earth.

“It's based on a real bunker complex. That's where the story came from. I saw ads for this bunker complex on a decommissioned military base,” said Gibson. “They have turned these bunkers into underground cabins.”

The story revolves around two people coming from Seattle as they navigate chaos and confusion to reach the bunkers.

“As the early reviews are coming in for The Edge of Life, there have been several calls for sequels or spin-offs. Luckily, some are written and waiting for a chance to be published,” she said.

Gibson's second published book, The Wish, is scheduled to be released in August and has a completely different storyline than her first novel.

“It's about a woman who is basically kind of miserable and she accidentally wishes herself back in time five years and has a chance to redo things and fix all the things that messed up,” said Gibson, adding she has eight books written and ready to be published.

A voracious reader from age eight, books have long been a means of escape for Gibson. And because of her passion for different genres, she combines elements of many types in her writing.

As an adult newly recognized with autism, she often creates characters that reflect this experience.

Gibson currently lives in New Westminster and has been teaching at the same elementary school since 1996.

She holds a First-Class Honours Degree in Archaeology, with minors in history, biology, geography and environmental education from Simon Fraser University.