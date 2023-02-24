Candlelight vigil in Vernon was held Friday in support of Ukraine which was attacked one year ago

Photo: Contributed

More than 100 people braved frigid temperatures Friday to honour the freedom fighters of Ukraine.

Friday marked one year since Russian forces invaded the democratic nation in an effort to overthrow the government.

Those gathered on the steps of Vernon City Hall lit candles and carried blue and yellow flags as dignitaries spoke of support for a nation under attack by foreign aggressors.

Among those in attendance were Earl Johnson and his son Porter and daughter Kyndra.

Earl said they have relatives in Ukraine and wanted to show support for the situation in the European nation.

“What's happening in Ukraine is unjustifiable,” said Earl. “This is great support.”

The candlelight vigil was organized by Andrea Malysh, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson-Okanagan branch.

“We say it is 365 days of resistance and Ukraine is still standing,” said Malysh. “This is a very sad day that this has been going on for a year and there is no end in sight.”

Malysh said “We have been working on this issue for 365 days” with the federal and provincial governments to bring Ukrainians to Canada.

To date, there are more than 300 Ukrainian refugees who have settled in the Vernon region.

“Vernon has been fabulous in coming out and becoming hosts, in welcoming them and opening their doors for newcomers. The city of Vernon, the province and the federal governments have been fantastic.

“There are more than 150,000 who have settled in Canada and there are 750,000 applications from people who want to come here.”