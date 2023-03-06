Upper Room Mission teams up with Vernon businesses to provide food for the less fortunate

Photo: File photo

Vernon's Upper Room Mission not only helps feed people, it's also helping the environment.

The mission is working with local businesses to ensure edible food doesn't go to waste.

Second Harvest, a food rescue and redistribution organization in Canada, says four million Canadians have insufficient access to food and 58 per cent of all food produced in Canada last year was wasted, with 11.2 million tonnes of edible food going to the landfill.

In 2022, the mission redirected more than 10,000 pounds of food from the Vernon landfill.

All three local Shopper’s Drug Marts, Vernon Superstore, Cobbs Bread, Anderson Way Starbucks, the Salvation Army and Lake Country food banks all partner with the mission.

The donations are food items that can't be sold, but are still suitable for creating healthy meals.

“Not only does this help keep thousands of pounds (of food) from the landfill, where it would create harmful greenhouse gases, but it also allows us to redistribute food into our community where it is needed,” a post on the mission's website states.

Like so many other groups, the Upper Room Mission has bounced back from pandemic restrictions and is again providing meals seven days a week.

“We also hosted several community dinners, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, during which we invited the community to come and celebrate with us. These events have been traditionally part of the Upper Room Mission each year, and we were happy to bring them back after a brief COVID delay.

Many businesses in Vernon also support the mission to help feed those who otherwise wouldn't be able to access a warm and nutritious meal, the post adds.