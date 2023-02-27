Wildfire grant better to go to contractor than city: report to Vernon council

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon council is expected to decline a $250,000 grant for wildfire risk mitigation and instead recommend that the money go to a private contractor to complete the work.

The city learned on Jan. 30 that it had been successful in seeking the Forest Enhancement Society of BC grant money for the Eastside Road wildfire hazard mitigation project.

The city had sought $1 million, but was told that should the first phase be successful, there may be additional funds to complete the project.

However, since then the city "has experienced difficulty with reimbursement of several other approved grant-funded fuel treatment projects," a report to council states.

It's felt that participating in the latest project "prior to addressing outstanding difficulties" may create financial liability for the city.

Consulting the grant provider to see if there was a way to proceed, city administration learned that in communities such as Logan Lake, the grant was awarded to private companies, which then assume responsibility for all aspects of the grant and project.

A recommendation to council suggests the grant be transferred to Forsite, which has done similar work in Logan Lake.

The forest above Eastside Road is surrounded by lakefront homes below, Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill resorts above, and Ellison Provincial Park to the south, making the potential for fire there particularly dangerous.

It is also criss-crossed by hiking and mountain biking trails.