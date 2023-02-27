COVID-19 pandemic still hitting City of Vernon finances

Photo: Jon Manchester

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect City of Vernon finances.

A report to council shows $113,866 in lost parking revenue alone.

The financial impact extended to unrealized recreation revenues, additional labour costs, and outlays for disinfection materials and supplies totalling $43,700.

Council is expected to use its Safe Restart Grant reserve to cover the $157,566.

A provincial grant of $4,997,000 was received in 2020 to help the city through the pandemic.

For 2020, the city allocated $2,894,147 to fund direct costs and revenue shortfalls, and in 2021 it allocated $1,497,105.

The remaining balance is $605,748.

After covering off the lost revenue, the reserve would have a balance of $448,182 for 2023-2025.

For 2023, two amounts have been included in the budget that transfer grant money for anticipated COVID-related costs.

One is to hire a custodian for the next two years ($168,000). The second is to replenish anticipated reduced parking revenue in 2023 ($200,000).

That would leave $80,182 remaining for future years.