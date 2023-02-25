Vernon historian unearths footage of a road trip from Alberta through BC in 1956

Today's trip down memory lane shows the challenges travellers faced during the winter months in BC half a century ago.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed footage from the winter of 1956-57 of a road trip across the province.

“This driving film captures what the highway looked like just five short years before the completion of the Trans Canada Highway in 1961,” Arseneault said.

“This was still very much a backroads experience. Many of these sights are long gone, like the Texaco gas station. The footage appears to have been captured over several days on different trips.”

Arseneault said Beecher Linton, who shot the footage, was a heavy equipment general contractor in the 1950s and '60s, specializing on building roads and clearing ground in BC and North West Territories.

He was also an accomplished cinematographer.

Travelling into the mountains by highway from Calgary had only begun 1914 with the completion of the Calgary-Banff Road, the pre-cursor to the Highway 1.

“The Banff Windermere highway was completed in 1923 offering the intrepid auto explorer sights beyond their imagination through Kootenay Park,” Arseneault said. “The section between Lake Louise and Golden opened last in 1927 and was named, appropriately enough, the Kicking Horse Trail. A narrow twisting gravel road that was less than appealing in rainy of snowy weather.”

There were no guardrails, no pavement and few signs.

A winding almost looping road made the 1,500-foot descent from the top of the Kicking Horse pass to Field a little easier.

At 10,495 feet, Mt Stephen guards the approach to Field dwarfing most of the nearby peaks.

“This route was only 29 years old at this time. It can’t be emphasized enough how important the Trans-Canada highway would become and how much we take it for grant today,” Arseneault said.

The cameraman takes a train to return to Banff. Launched in 1955, the Canadian was a new train for CP Rail featuring Budd built, stainless-steel cars with domes that gave the passenger unprecedented views.

The footage carries on to show another trip over the Great Divide as well as Banff and Castle Mountain, which is now known as Mt Eisenhower.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]