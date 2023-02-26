Silver Star Road limit change justified, but eye on speeders

Photo: City of Vernon

Following complaints about speed on Silver Star Road, a review of the corridor found the switch to a 60 km/h limit more closely aligns with Transportation Association of Canada guidelines, characteristics of the road, and user expectations.

In January, council asked city staff to report back on why the limit had been raised from 50 km/h to 60 km/h.

In 2022, a 60 km/h limit was implemented with the exception of the 30 km/h school zone adjacent to BX Elementary. This coincided with the first phase of the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Pathway Project.

Council then sought a review of the speed limit on the stretch between Phoenix Drive and the school.

A report to council states the limit was changed after considering such things as road alignment, lane width, roadside hazards, pedestrian and cyclist exposure, pavement surface, the number of driveways, cross streets, and on-street parking.

Speed data was also collected before the change, which found 85% of people driving on Silver Star Road drive 80 km/h or slower.

"The measured 85th percentile speed is the industry standard to gauge how motorists perceive the road. While the speed limit of 60 km/h aligns with TAC guidelines, it also aligns more closely with how motorists perceive the road," the report states.

Given the measured speeds, city administration has also been in contact with the RCMP to conduct speed enforcement.

Road improvements to increase safety and control speed include: the multi-use pathway, with a second phase to Pleasant Valley Road this year, vehicle-activated speed signs, a median at the school and between Blackcomb Way and Phoenix Drive.

A roundabout is also proposed at Phoenix, but is not scheduled to happen until 2025.