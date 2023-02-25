Curtis Sagmoen faces July trial in Vernon for alleged probation breaches

Photo: Contributed

A trial date has been set for a North Okanagan man with a violent past.

Curtis Sagmoen will be in Vernon courtroom July 17 for a two-day trial on three charges of breaching his probation or release orders from an earlier conviction.

The breaches are alleged to have happened on April 28, 2022, in Vernon.

But the trial will hardly be the end of Sagmoen's legal woes.

Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Prosecution Service confirms Sagmoen will face a pretrial conference March 15 on more breach charges.

“This is an 11-count information with other breach allegations,” McLaughlin said.

Sagmoen has a history of violent acts against women.

On April 26, 2022, charges of assaulting a female police officer were stayed, but Sagmoen was arrested the same day on the parole breaches.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Sagmoen was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after running over a sex trade worker with a quad on his family's Salmon River Road property.

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamines. He was released the same day due to time served.

The farm near Silver Creek was also where Traci Genereaux's remains were discovered in October 2017. While police have called her death suspicious, no one has been charged.

On April 11 last year, RCMP issued a warning to sex trade workers to not respond to any requests for their services in the area where Sagmoen lives.

Sagmoen is bound by a court-imposed probation order, which specifies he must not have any contact with sex trade workers.