Vernon's top cop to brief council on early impacts of hard drug decriminalization

Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher is expected to give city councillors an update on early impacts of the decriminalization of hard drugs in B.C.

As of Jan. 31, possession of less than 2.5 grams of hard drugs was decriminalized in B.C.

The policy is an exemption from the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, allowing adults to freely possess so-called personal amounts of street drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and others.

Baher will give her findings at Monday's council meeting.

While the local detachment's fourth quarter policing report for 2022 does not reflect the more recent change, it does show police recorded 4,594 calls for service in Vernon, a drop of 14%.

A total of 566 charges were forwarded to Crown counsel for approval.

The Targeted Policing Unit focused on identifying, profiling, selecting and targeting individuals and groups involved in criminal activity and associated with gangs and organized crime.

There are currently five such individuals/groups identified in the Vernon area, the report notes.

Police also continue to focus on prolific offenders "capable of causing a disproportionate amount of crime in the community."

The report notes 17 prolific offenders identified for monitoring in the area. Of those, 11 are currently in custody.

The Downtown Enforcement Unit executed 65 arrest warrants and recommended 11 investigations for charge approval.