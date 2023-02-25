Large crowd helps Vernon's Simone Huhtala celebrate her 100th birthday

Photo: Darren Handschuh Simone Huhtala, right, celebrated her 100th birthday Friday, with her sister, Bernie, who turned 101 this year.

It was a party 100 years in the making.

More than 200 people attended the Schubert Centre in Vernon Friday to wish Simone Huhtala a happy 100th birthday.

Along with nieces, nephews and a bevy of other friends and family members was Hutella's sister, Bernie, who turned 101 on Feb. 11.

Huhtala knew a birthday celebration was planned, but she had no idea it would be so elaborate.

“I was expecting a few people, but my God it's big,” Huhtala said of the crowd of well wishers.

Bernie came up from her home in Washington State for the special occasion.

“We're like twins,” Huhtala joked while posing for pictures.

To look at them, one would never guess either sibling is a century old. Both have a sharp wit to them and charm that seems common in many of their generation.

Born in 1923 in Saskatchewan, Huhtala moved to Vernon in 1970.

She is still active at the Schubert Centre, which has rebounded from the challenge of government-forced shutdowns due to COVID.

Pat Hudson, with the Schubert Centre, said Huhtala wanted her birthday party to coincide with the centre's happy hour “so people can have a good time.”

So what is the secret to their longevity?

Bernie said part of the secret is to “keep busy and stay positive.” And, of course, good genes help as well.

“We still have our own teeth, and our hearing is good, too,” Huhtala jested to a laugh from her sister.