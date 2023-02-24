IIO finds use of police dog, punches not unreasonable in Enderby arrest

Photo: File photo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found a police officer did not use unreasonable or excessive force in a 2021 Enderby arrest.

The incident took place Nov. 11, 2021, near Enderby following witness accounts of a man stealing licence plates and placing them on a suspicious van.

The subject claimed to be "walking back from my friend's house to go to Tim Hortons, and all of a sudden a police dog attacked me.

"What made me mad was three officers watched this dog chew my arm for like half an hour or 45 minutes. That's all I have to say ... well, they were punching me. They just beat the s**t out of me."

Before locating the van at a rural property, it was seen driving at 160 km/h on Highway 97A.

Police told two people on the property to go inside as the dog tracked the suspect, who was found "walking swiftly away despite being told he was under arrest and to get on the ground."

The dog was released, and it bit the man's left forearm and pulled him to the ground.

The suspect was seen struggling with the officers and dog. At one point, an officer placed his knee on the man's back and put him in a headlock.

He continued to resist as he was handcuffed, and the arresting officer testified he gave "two to three closed-fist strikes" to side of the man's head.

It turned out the minivan had been stolen, and inside there was a significant number of "makeshift weapons."

The suspect suffered a broken left arm and lacerations requiring stitches, along with a fracture of the right sinus and and nasal bone.

However, the IIO found the man, who was yelling, swearing and uncooperative during admission to hospital, had been arrested just three days earlier on a different matter. at that ttme, he was photographed with a significant laceration on his forehead, abrasions on his cheek, a cut lip and bruising around the eye and nose.

The IIO found his allegations "contradicted by all other available evidence."

The IIO ruling found his failure to stop when ordered made use of the dog justifiable.

"This was not just a property crime case, which might suggest this level of force was not called for. Rather, (the accused) had stolen a vehicle, was creating a risk to the public by driving dangerously, was clearly unwilling to stop for police when told to do so, and had a recent history of arrest for other offences."

Because of his resisting, "a somewhat elevated level of force was necessary and proportionate."