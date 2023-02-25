Police Service Dog Hawkes retires from North Okanagan RCMP

Photo: RCMP

One of the North Okanagan RCMP's top dogs is retiring.

"After seven years of distinguished service, Police Service Dog Hawkes is officially hanging up his harness and retiring," says detachment spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alta., on Sept. 15, 20215.

After completing training, he was paired with handler and went on to serve in the Peace and Okanagan regions of B.C.

"Through his career, Hawkes found many missing people, helped police locate evidence, drugs, and other property, and is also credited with tracking and aiding in the apprehension of numerous dangerous suspects," says Terleski.

"PSD Hawkes, thank-you for your dedicated service and for always being ready when called on to ensure the safety of your handler, other officers, and the public over the past seven years. We hope you enjoy a comfortable and much deserved retirement with your family!" the detachment wished the canine officer.