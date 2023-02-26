Coldstream Scouts to be awarded at council for community volunteerism

Photo: Contributed

A group of Coldstream Scouts will be recognized for their community work next week.

The members of the 1st Coldstream Scouts troop will be awarded during council's meeting on Monday.

The scouts are Zolie Ozero, Aspen Ozero, Grady Fitzgerald, Elias Hluchy, Sofina Gabriel, and Lakelyn Gabriel.

They will all receive their top section Seeonee Award and society sustainability badges.

The young Scouts collecting clothing and toiletries for the Upper Room Mission, held a book drive for Vernon Jubilee Hospital's mental health and women's and Children's programs, and rang bells over the holiday season for the Salvation Army.

They also picked weeds with the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and built trails with the North Okanagan Cycling Society.

On top of all this, they also volunteered at local community events as well as at their schools.