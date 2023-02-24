Sale pending on final phase of Vernon's Turtle Mountain

Photo: HM Commercial

A sale is pending on the final phase of Vernon's Turtle Mountain neighbourhood.

The 17.3-acre site is listed for $8.5 million.

The HM Commercial Group listing states the parcel contains 91 single-family-home lots, with an alternative site plan of 136 units divided between single-family and townhomes.

It's zoned large lot residential and four-plex residential.

Phases one through three of Turtle Mountain are fully sold out, and the final parcel boasts view corridors of the city, Okanagan and Swan Lakes "among the best in the North Okanagan."

"Multiple proposed development concepts have been drawn up, with essential services to the entrance to the final phase. There are excellent views from the majority of building lots with a mix of walk-up and walk-out type homes planned," the listing states.

A future park is located next to the property, near the top of the mountain.