Some Vernon gas stations selling for 164.9 a litre, others still at 149.9

Photo: Pexels

The up and down price of gas in Vernon is up again.

Several stations in town have cranked up the price at the pump to 164.9 cents a litre, a 15-cent jump from Thursday.

According to gasbuddy.com, as of noon Friday, several stations were still selling the liquid gold for 149.9 cents a litre, but odds are those stations will be upping the price as well.

A few Vernon stations are selling petrol for 159.9.

Once again, Enderby has everyone beat, with the Shell and Circle K stations selling for 137.9 – the lowest price in B.C.

In Kelowna, Costco is the cheapest in the Central Okanagan at 152.9 cents a litre for regular fuel, with the Husky station on Harvey selling for 179.9.

The majority of Kelowna-area gas stations are coming in at 158.9.

In Penticton, gas is selling for 151.9 to 155.9 cents a litre, while Kamloops motorists are filling up for 159.9.

In Vancouver, gas is selling for between 182.9 and 189.9 cents a litre.

In Calgary, motorists can fill up at the Gas Plus for the comparative bargain price of 117.9. Most other stations are coming in between 123.9 and 128.9 cents.