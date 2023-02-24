209608
Vernon  

Some Vernon gas stations selling for 164.9 a litre, others still at 149.9

Gas on the rise again

- | Story: 413118

The up and down price of gas in Vernon is up again.

Several stations in town have cranked up the price at the pump to 164.9 cents a litre, a 15-cent jump from Thursday.

According to gasbuddy.com, as of noon Friday, several stations were still selling the liquid gold for 149.9 cents a litre, but odds are those stations will be upping the price as well.

A few Vernon stations are selling petrol for 159.9.

Once again, Enderby has everyone beat, with the Shell and Circle K stations selling for 137.9 – the lowest price in B.C.

In Kelowna, Costco is the cheapest in the Central Okanagan at 152.9 cents a litre for regular fuel, with the Husky station on Harvey selling for 179.9.

The majority of Kelowna-area gas stations are coming in at 158.9.

In Penticton, gas is selling for 151.9 to 155.9 cents a litre, while Kamloops motorists are filling up for 159.9.

In Vancouver, gas is selling for between 182.9 and 189.9 cents a litre.

In Calgary, motorists can fill up at the Gas Plus for the comparative bargain price of 117.9. Most other stations are coming in between 123.9 and 128.9 cents.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4832285
891 Vickers Ct
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$929,000
more details
209379


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Dory
Dory Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Gene Simmons' daughter marries

Gene Simmons' daughter marries

Showbiz | February 24, 2023

Woman takes a tumble

Must Watch | February 24, 2023

Hudson at the beach

Must Watch | February 24, 2023

Friday Fails- February 24, 2023

Galleries | February 24, 2023

'I'm too old for this': Selena Gomez quits social media

Showbiz | February 24, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209258
208522