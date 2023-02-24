Arrest warrant for accused attacker in Vernon COVID rally dust-up

Photo: Korry Zepik

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with assault at a Vernon anti-vax mandate rally last fall.

Kelsey Tomas Mitchell Moffatt is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The warrant was issued after Moffatt failed to show up for a court appearance, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

The charge stems from a heated exchange at an Oct. 1 rally at the corner of Polson Park, one of dozens to have occupied the corner at the bottom of Hospital Hill since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Counter-protester Korry Zepik was left bloodied and bruised after the alleged assault.

Zepik had raised the ire of mandate protesters with his airhorn and a sign, which read "COVID is not a plot."

Zepik previously told Castanet he was pushed into Highway 97 and fell to the ground.

As he tried to move away to a traffic island at the crosswalk, a man left the crowd, grabbing him and "slammed me into the curb."

He suffered a sprained knee and lacerations to his head.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and tensions were high the following week when supporters of Zepik and the vaccine protesters staged duelling protests on opposite sides of the highway.

No further violence erupted, and continued protests at the corner have been peaceful.