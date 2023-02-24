Pickup destroyed in blaze on Vernon's Commonage Road

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A vehicle fire on Commonage Road spread into the surrounding grass Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the incident, near Bailey Road.

A pickup was on fire off the side of the road, in the tall grass. It was destroyed in the blaze.

The flames spread, creating a small grass fire that was quickly doused.

Commonage Road is currently closed at the scene, and fire crews are conducting an investigation.

It's not yet known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the incident.