Downtown Vernon creek culvert needs rehabilitation

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Vernon is seeking rehab work on a downtown Vernon creek crossing.

The city has put out a request for proposals on rehabilitation of the 30th Avenue BX Creek culvert between the roundabout at the Schubert Centre and Freshco.

The project consists of rehabilitating the corrugated steel culvert and a portion of the concrete arch beneath 30th Avenue by lining it with a geopolymer mortar, "providing support to the structure and sealing any openings created by culvert deterioration."

The contractor will need to complete traffic management plans, bypass pumping plans, and environmental management plans for approval.

They will also need to work with a qualified environmental professional throughout the work and rehabilitate disturbed areas within project site.

Closing date on the RFP is March 23.