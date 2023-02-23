209380
Vernon  

Snowfall warning issued for North Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson regions

Heavy snow on the way

Old Man Winter is not done with the B.C. Interior just yet.

A weather alert has been issued by Environment Canada for the North and South Thompson, North Okanagan, Shuswap and West Columbia regions.

A frontal system is forecast to move across the B.C. Interior this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall is expected to begin on Saturday and will become heavy over Saturday night. The snowfall will ease on Sunday evening as the system moves out of the area.

Forecasters are calling for 10 to 20 cm of snow with accumulations of up to 30 cm.

The heavy snowfall may result in challenging travel conditions and low visibility.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on the weekend with highs of 2 C Sunday and overnight lows of -8 C.

