Spallumcheen mayor hails water agreement with Armstrong

Photo: Pexels

The mayor of Spallumcheen says an agreement between the township and Armstrong will bring long-term stability for the provision of water, and residents will have a chance to learn more about it.

“We are happy that this agreement is now in place and is very fair for everyone involved,” says Mayor Christine Fraser.

Negotiations in the longstanding water dispute had been going on for years.

Open house information sessions are set to occur throughout 2023 as plans are finalized.

Details will become available as the township works through public consultation on a long-term water plan.

“Water is one of our most valuable resources, and township council is focused on providing a quality, reliable water supply to our local area services,” said Fraser.

The first open house will be on March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We invite everyone to come out and learn a bit more about water plans in the township from bylaws to meters to rates; there will be a lot of information available for our water users,” Fraser said.

The agreement ensures the two municipalities will continue with a collaborative approach to funding future capital projects and overall conservation of water.

It will also save each municipality from the expense of a provincial arbitration process and allows the communities to continue working towards other cost-saving services.