Turning Points Collaborative Society brings back warming bus to help homeless during cold snap

Photo: File photo

With the mercury dipping into the double digits below zero, the warming bus is back in action in Vernon.

Living rough on the streets is difficult at the best of times – but that hardship is magnified the colder it gets.

Overnight temperatures have been as low as -15 C this week.

To help the street-entrenched population manage the current cold snap, Turning Points Collaborative Society has brought back its warming bus, where people can get out of the cold, for a few hours at least.

The bus will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the weekend.

Anyone can contact the Vernon shelter, 250-241-2217, and staff will relay a message to the driver of where to pick passengers up.

In a typical night, the bus will be at capacity with 20 passengers.

Local shelters are also operating at capacity.

Turning Points is also keeping the Gateway facility, 2800 33 St., open until 9 p.m. as a warming station.