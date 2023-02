Photo: RCMP

A heavy foot has resulted in a lighter wallet for one visiting motorist.

On Wednesday, a BC Highway Patrol officer clocked a vehicle doing 164 km/h on Highway 97 near Falkland.

The speed limit along that stretch of highway is 90 km/h.

"The out-of-province driver told police he is in the process of moving to B.C.," police say.

He was given a $483 fine and lost his vehicle for seven days North Okanagan RCMP said in a Facebook post.

"Not a great way to start your B.C. adventure."