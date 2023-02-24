Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Saturday in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

It's time to get cold for a cause.

Vernon's annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk takes place Saturday.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has a target of raising $40,000 at the event, which acts as a reminder of the hardships people endure when they don't have a home.

Temperatures are expected to warm somewhat Saturday, but still be below zero.

The North Okanagan has a growing number of households that are only one paycheque away from choosing between rent and food, CMHA says.

The organization has seen a growth in applications where renters are paying up to 70 per cent of their income on non-negotiable expenses – housing, food and utilities.

"Housing is one of the most basic needs for our community, yet it is increasingly at risk for many. This event allows walkers a glimpse of some of the challenges facing homelessness – particularly during the winter night and how we are fortunate to have a warm place to call home after the event,” said Cera Yorke, CMHA Vernon manager of fund development and communications.

Participants will gather at St. James School, 2700 28th Ave., at 4 p.m.

