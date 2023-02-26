SD83 survey reveals student voices on educational priorities

Photo: SD83

A series of "student voice" sessions in North Okanagan Shuswap secondary schools is shedding some light on the differences and similarities between student, parent, and teacher priorities.

SD83 Supt. Donna Kriger provided some insight in an update on the district's strategic plan.

Kriger says the ThoughtExchange survey was enlightening.

"In my conversation with kids ... it was really interesting to hear their feedback of what the survey showed," says Kriger.

"Kids are telling us that work ethic is really important to them. They want to know how to be responsible in terms of getting work done, on time, and be able to talk lots about how to work with others, growth mind set, resilience, community being important, and life skills."

Students are also connecting life skills to financial literacy, completing applications, and interpersonal skills.

Students' top areas of attention were work ethic and resilience, followed by community, life skills, and money management.

Parents' top concerns were spread among several areas: problem solving, resilience, communication, community, life skills, literacy, math, mental health, self, and work ethic.

For educators, the top-ranked areas (in descending order) were: communication, problem solving, resilience, community, mental health, self, and social skills.

Kriger says the results were "fascinating" as students identified two important elements "while parents had a whole bunch of things – including problem solving, being independent, to know that their kids were leaving school confident advocates for themselves, resilient and being able to 'fail forward' ... when things don't go our way to be able to pick ourselves up and to be able to move ahead knowing there is something to learn."

Five-year strategic plans are required of every school district. The feedback will help shape that plan.

Kriger noted the Ministry of Education has priorities including early learning, truth and reconciliation, mental health and wellness, meaningful graduation and career development, literacy and numeracy.

Next steps are to complete community engagement sessions and the student voice sessions. The data will then be collated and a committee formed to develop a draft mission, vision and values for board for consideration.