North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold blasts feds for shutting down West Coast fish farms

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold is opposing the federal plan to close open net-pen salmon farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands.

Last week, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray reaffirmed the Liberals' decision not to renew licences for salmon farms.

"The Minister of Fisheries and Oceans must make conservation and management decisions informed by sound science and provide decisions to Canadians with reasons, including science," said Arnold, who is also the Conservatives' associate shadow minister for fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Arnold says Murray "has issued another decision without providing the science or evidence that she based her decision on, and without a plan being in place to support affected workers and communities."

He said the decision "extends a troubling pattern of Trudeau government announcements," including the 2019 campaign promise to transition Pacific salmon farms and the first Discovery Islands decision in 2020.

Arnold says both were delivered without scientific reasons or a support plan for affected communities.

"After eight years, the Trudeau government continues to fail to provide transparency and accountability in its fisheries and oceans decisions," Arnold said.

Murray said the Discovery Islands are on a key migration route for wild salmon, where narrow passages bring migrating juvenile salmon into close contact with fish farms.

She said recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks posed by the farms to wild salmon, and the government is committed to developing a responsible plan to transition away from open-net farming.

Open-net fish farms off B.C.'s coast have been a major flashpoint, with environmental groups and some First nations saying the farms are linked to the transfer of disease to wild salmon, while the industry and some local politicians say thousands of jobs are threatened if operations are phased out.

"I have to take into account the plight of wild salmon, which are in a state of serious decline," Murray said.

Former B.C. premier John Horgan sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last March saying there is widespread concern the federal government is poised to make a decision that could threaten hundreds of jobs and the economies of coastal communities.

Horgan urged the prime minister to assure the salmon farming sector that an appropriate transition program will be implemented that must include First Nations and communities that rely on economically on the fish farms.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers Association has said an economic analysis concluded the province could lose more than 4,700 jobs and up to $1.2 billion in economic activity annually if salmon farm licences are not renewed.

