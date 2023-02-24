Equipping SD83 school buses with seatbelts would cost more than $700,000 and put liability on drivers

Photo: File photo

Switching to seatbelts on school buses would be a costly endeavour – and one that would place a burden of liability on school bus drivers.

That's according to North Okanagan Shuswap School District director of operations Travis Elwood.

In a report to School District 83 trustees, Elwood shared information on two pilot projects taking place in B.C., at SD68, Nanaimo/Ladysmith, and SD78, Fraser Cascade.

The pilot projects are testing seatbelts on school buses and will finish up in June.

The initiative is a partnership between Transport Canada and the Association of School Transportation Services.

Elwood noted it would cost approximately $7,000 to $10,000 per bus to equip new buses with seatbelts.

Retrofitting newer buses that are able to accommodate seatbelts would cost $22,100 per vehicle.

Of the district's 49 buses, 33 would be capable of a retrofit. That would total $729,300.

Elwood also noted liability considerations.

"B.C. legislation puts the responsibility of students wearing their seatbelts and having them properly adjusted on the driver of the bus for all passengers under the age of 16, which in SD83's case is 2,272 of the 2,798 riders," a school district report notes.

Other findings from the pilot projects include: