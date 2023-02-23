New gym at Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary for start of 2024 school year

Photo: SD83

Students at Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary should be moving into the school's new gym for the start of the 2024 school year.

A report to School District 83 on the gym reconstruction project shows construction should begin this June and last approximately 14 months.

The old gym was torn down in January.

During renovations in 2021, it was discovered that fire damage from the 1970s had not been properly repaired, and it was closed last July.

The new project is worth $15.85 million.

District director of operations Travis Elwood says SD83 hopes to go to tender on May 1.

"I know it is slow for those who are enduring it here," Elwood said in an update to the school board. "It is challenging for the school not to have a gym, and we really appreciate their flexibility and the community's support."

A draft design has also now been presented, including prominent timber framing and glass features.