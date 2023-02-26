North Okanagan Children’s Festival returns March 18-19

Photo: Contributed

The North Okanagan Children’s Festival returns to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre March 18 and 19.

The spring break festival offers live performances, workshops and interactive play for toddlers to teens.

Performances and workshops will take place each morning and afternoon with free activities happening over the lunch hour. There will also be plenty of fun in and around the Performing Arts Centre with roving entertainers, outdoor activities and food trucks.



“The North Okanagan Children’s Festival holds a special place in my heart,” says the centre's artistic director Erin Kennedy. “There have been so many new people moving to our community, and we are looking forward to bringing families together to get to know one another.”



This year’s festival includes Circus Incognitus, a one-man circus show that will have you holding your breath between laughs. The slapstick show includes juggling, balancing, slackwire walking and plenty of physical comedy.

The New York Times called Circus Incognitus “imperceptible genius.” Recommended for ages 5 and up.

RupLoops the Human Radio (Rup Sidhu) is a one-man-band who layers harmonies, beatboxing, instruments, and rap into entertaining and engaging musical experiences. In The Human Radio, he mixes hip-hop, blues and bhangra into a celebration of the human body as a musical instrument.

Vernon Community Music School is hosting fun and interactive workshops for children and caregivers.

On Saturday, little ones can sing and rhyme in a Nursery Land Adventure and get cozy at a Campfire Sing Along. Sunday is an active day of movement and drumming with a Move Your Body workshop and a Percussion Extravaganza.

All workshops and performances are pick-your-price, depending on what you can afford: ($0, $6, $10, $15, or $20).

“Having price choices is important to us so that all families can afford to attend the festival,” says Kennedy. “This let’s families pick the price that works for them while still supporting our non-profit theatre.”

Workshop space is limited and registration is encouraged. For tickets and registration, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit vdpac.ca.