Sun Country looks forward to growing buzz around Coldstream Station

Photo: Contributed

Sun Country Cycle is settling into its new location on Kalamalka Road at Coldstream Station and looking ahead to a busy riding season and growing activity at Coldstream Station.

Located at the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail, owner Ricardo Smith says Sun Country's new location will help them better serve the cycling community.

"We wanted to have something that was bigger than Sun Country Cycle. The bike business was on an upswing and then the pandemic just poured fuel on the fire. Now at our new shop, we're coming out of the frenzy and returning to normal stock levels," says Smith.

"Here, in our new location, we'll be able to be a bigger part of the community."

The shop first opened its doors under the Sun Country Cycle banner in 1984 and operated for 39 years just down the street.

The new building was designed by Jay Gillman of BlueCrow Architecture and constructed by Winn and Sons.

"It's important to us that we're a positive member of the community as a whole and also the local cycling community," says Smith, who purchased the business in 2012.

"The biggest compliment we've received about the place is that it’s welcoming, it’s inviting," says store manager Todd Byle.

Work on Coldstream Station continues as it grows into a community hub. It will provide washrooms and parking for rail trail users, and Sun Country Cycle has added a water bottle fill station for trail users at its entrance.

More life and events are expected to fill the Coldstream Station space.

"We'd like to see a Friday night market with vendors and food trucks in the parking lot. It all goes back to creating a place, a scene, an environment that people want to be a part of. We want to see people from Vernon riding their bicycles to a new Friday night market and buying things, stopping at the Rail Trail Café for ice cream and going to the beach. This could be a place where the community is alive and vibrant," says Smith.