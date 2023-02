Photo: RCMP

A missing Grand Forks man was last seen in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating Glenn Gordon Chevalier.

Chevalier, 50, was last seen in Vernon on Feb. 14.

Chevalier is described as five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 188 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Chevalier, contact your local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).