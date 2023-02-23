North Okanagan Valley Gleaners receive 84,000 pounds of peas that will feed hungry around the world

Photo: Facebook

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners are literally up to their ears in peas.

Earlier this month, volunteers unloaded 84,000 pounds of peas for the dehydrated soup mix made at their Lavington processing plant.

“Thank you to our friends in the Fort St. John area that look after these shipments every year. Peas are critical to good nutrition in our soup mix, as they are the main source of protein,” a post on the Gleaners Facebook page states.

The Gleaners also sent their first shipping container of the year to Africa, full of medical supplies and equipment.

The 40-foot container was jammed with donated medical equipment that may be considered outdated here, but is a godsend for struggling nations on the other side of the world that have few medical resources.

Last year, the Gleaners produced a record 13.4 million meals that were sent to some of the poorest regions of the world, including war-torn Ukraine.

Until 2022, the highest number of servings the local plant produced was just over eight million.

Plant manager Russ Phillips says the Lavington facility received a record 1.4 million pounds of donated produce last year as well.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society was created in the summer of 2007 by a group of individuals concerned with world hunger who noted the Okanagan is rich in food supplies.