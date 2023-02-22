Vernon mayoralty candidate sanctioned for not filing campaign expenses

Photo: File photo

A Vernon mayoralty candidate who failed to disclose his campaign expenses has been disqualified from seeking office.

Erik Olesen didn't file disclosure statements on his October council run by the Jan. 13 deadline, and did not do so after being notified of the failure under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

Under the Act, candidates who did not file a disclosure statement by the Feb. 13 late filing deadline are disqualified from seeking office until after the 2026 general local elections. That means Olesen, who has run in several local elections, will have to sit the next one out.

Unsuccessful Vernon school board candidate Andy Collins also failed to remit his expenses and was disqualified.

Elections BC published a list of candidates disqualified across the province on its website, Wednesday.

Many other late filers managed to get their documents in by the Feb. 13 deadline.

They had to pay a $500 late filing fee to do so.

A total of 48 candidates failed to file their disclosure statement by the late filing deadline.

Candidates can also be fined for the failure, but Elections BC made no reference to financial penalties.

Elections BC is an independent, non-partisan office of the legislature responsible for administering electoral processes in British Columbia.