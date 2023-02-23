Strata feud over shed dismissed after resident sells and moves on

Photo: Pixabay

A strata feud over the state of a Vernon shed has been dismissed by a civil resolution tribunal.

In a decision issued Feb. 13, tribunal vice-chair J. Garth Cambrey threw out the claims of resident Joanne Lynn Carson, the unnamed strata's counterclaim, and the entire dispute after the complainant sold her unit and moved.

Carson had alleged harassment and unfair bylaw enforcement and sought $12,500 in damages to "live in peace," not have people block her driveway, and to repair or remove her shed.

She claimed the strata "failed to enforce its bylaws fairly, that strata council members, and possibly maintenance personnel, acted inappropriately, and the strata improperly requested her to repair her shed."

In its counterclaim, the strata sought an order that the applicant repair her shed or pay $2,000 for the strata to have it removed.

However, Carson sold her unit in August 2022, before the dispute could be resolved and removed most of the shed.

Still, the parties sought monetary compensation.

But, Cambrey dismissed all the’ claims and counterclaims.

Carson claimed $5,000 for "alleged inappropriate actions about strata council members and maintenance personnel making false accusations, invading the applicant's privacy causing emotional distress, and for inappropriate touching by the strata council secretary."

She also sought $2,500 for failing to enforce parking bylaws by allowing the strata council treasurer and maintenance personnel to block her driveway, and $5,000 to rebuild or repair her shed.

Cambrey found Carson failed to prove any damages or "any evidence she suffered any loss."

The shed existed before Carson bought the unit and, given that she removed almost all of the shed when she sold ... "I find there is no remaining issue about who was responsible to repair the shed," Cambrey wrote.

Just four pieces of wood attached to the back of the home remained after the shed's removal.

"The applicant did not provide any evidence that she incurred any cost or suffered any damages relating to the strata's actions. Nor did she provide any evidence of the cost she incurred in removing the shed if that was the reason for her claim. Given this, I find the applicant has failed to prove her claim and I dismiss it."

Cambrey also found that the strata "did not provide any evidence as to its cost of removing the four pieces of wood," which were taken down by volunteer members of the strata council.

"The strata does dispute this, so I find there was no cost incurred by the strata to remove the wood. On this basis, I dismiss the strata’s counterclaim for $2,000 to remove the shed."