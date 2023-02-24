209380
Vernon  

Vernon bread shop nets zero food waste with farm program

Every crumb counts

Story: 412768

Tracey Prediger

When the forest fires of 2021 forced families to flee their homes, many farm animals were also displaced. Temporary animal shelters popped up wherever there was room.

“They were having some troubles with being able to have food, have grain, have all that stuff for all the different animals that had been dropped off,” says Heather Lastik.

That’s when Lastik was asked by a former employee if Vernon's Cobs Bread shop could help fill the need at the bunny sanctuary the man volunteered at.

“Whatever was burned, whatever gets dropped or is not fit for human consumption, we were able to give it to this employee to bring with him to the sanctuary,” says Lastik.

Being able to feed all of the animals at the bunny farm was just the beginning for Lastik – she had an idea that she brought to Cobs’ corporate managers.

“We went through head office … How can we create this brand-new program that isn’t even part of our regular program, that isn’t even part of our regular business model, and just be able to connect to our community that next step further?” she recalls.

“It’s an awesome treat for the animals,” says Ivy Orrell of Bates’ Farms. “They really love the bread, and they look forward to it.“

Orrell is appreciative of the program and welcomes the donated goods.

“It really helps right now because everything is getting more expensive, so any help is a benefit,” she says.

Cobs supplies many charitable organizations with fresh baking every day, so nothing goes to waste.

“But, anything that wasn’t able to be consumed by humans (previously) went into the garbage. There wasn’t another way for us to dispose of it safely,” says Lastik.

The farm program allows them to boast zero food waste.

So far, the program has grown to feed the animals on nine different farms in the Vernon area, and Lastik hopes other franchise owners will consider what a zero-waste model would look like for their businesses.

