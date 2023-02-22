Power back for most after crash knocks out power in Vernon, Coldstream

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Power is back for almost all residents affected by an outage south of Vernon, Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., BC Hydro says all but 29 customers have had their power restored.

The outage had affected 454 homes in Vernon and Coldstream.

It was caused by vehicle crash.

All users are expected to have power restored by this evening.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

Several hundred residents in Coldstream and Vernon have lost power due to a motor vehicle accident.

The BC Hydro website is reporting 454 homes are without power from Highway 97 to Westkal Road.

The power went out just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are on site, but no estimate of when the power will be restored was given.