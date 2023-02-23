No idea is too big for Vernon's Richbuilt Homes

Tracey Prediger

“I was a ski instructor up at Silver Star and, like every good ski instructor, you need something to do in the off season to make a living – so carpentry was what I kind of gravitated to,” says Darren Richmond of Richbuilt Homes.

From his hand-crafted timber home beginnings, Richmond has developed a sought-after product with Richbuilt.

A solid reputation is one of the criteria to being named this year’s recipient of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Trades.

“You can pretty much give me a picture of anything and as long as you are willing to pay for what it takes to source the materials, get the tradesmen to do the job right, we can build it,” says Richmond.

Location is also a non-issue for Richbuilt.

“We had a 58 feet of vertical height difference from the front of the house to the back of the house, so we had to build up grade and retaining and massive walls and engineering to kind of work through that and just be able to climb up and down the site,” Richmond says of a recent cliffside, lakeview home in Vernon.

Richbuilt Homes has a proven track record of overcoming obstacles, first with the hurdle of starting a business during the recession of 2008, to navigating supply chain challenges of the last three years.

“Lumber going through the roof, not being able to get glass, not being able to get pipe, not being able to get people to do the work. Plus, we had a whole bunch of extra work that come on, so it was quite a confluence of factors that had a pretty rough last few years keeping stuff on schedule," he says.

Despite external factors, Richmond’s passion for quality extends to the people he employs.

“We try to make sure we actually pay the guys well, too, and give them the ability to live in the valley and raise a family.”

Ensuring there’s a next generation of trades is also a priority of Richbuilt.

Richmond’s company allows hands-on experience during the four years of education needed to be red seal certified in carpentry.