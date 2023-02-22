Hiring fair Saturday at Predator Ridge as resort gears up for summer

Photo: Contributed

Don't let work get in the way of your Okanagan summer fun – you could combine both at Predator Ridge.

The Vernon resort is holding a hiring fair this Saturday.

Predator will grow its team from 125 to more than 300 for the summer season, and there are jobs in all departments.

On-site interviews will be held at Predator's banquet facility from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Staff in turfcare, landscape, housekeeping, kitchen, carts and concession are being sought, with more than 20 current openings.

"If you're going to have a summer job, then why not do it where the job includes some summer fun and great memories?" the resort says.



Predator offers perks including free golf, discounts on food and beverage, and more, including flexible work schedules for both full- and part-time positions.

"We have numerous team members who have returned season after season, and we are also an employer giving many their very first job," says human resources director Krista Frasz.

"Our team members are a part of exciting corporate events, unique weddings, a homeowner base of over 700 homes – our guests have high expectations because Predator is a bucket list destination and our teams get to be part of delivering that experience."

Predator has also hired several individuals through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, including from Dubai, the Philippines, Australia, India, and Italy.