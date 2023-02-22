Coldstream looks at future of Kal Beach with Head of the Lake Plan

Photo: kalamalkalake.org

Users of Coldstream's Kal Beach would like to see parking and traffic improvements, more restaurants and cafes in the area, and stepped up policing.

Those were some of the recommendations to come out of public consultation last summer on Coldstream's Head of the Lake Plan.

Council will now decide on a model for development of the plan – whether it be council driven, a committee led, organized by the Advisory Planning Committee, or a consultant hired.



A parking, traffic and pedestrian study, along with public consultation found "Kal Beach is a popular and beloved feature of the community."

Between an online survey, pop-up consultations on the beach, and stakeholder meetings, the district heard from more than 800 people.

"Residents and visitors appreciate the special nature of the area, including its beauty, geographic location and land and water activities. They desire to have a safe, clean beach and surrounding area that is easy to get to by walking, cycling or by car. There is a strong desire to increase vibrancy in the area with more restaurants, cafes and attractions, and to improve overall parking access and management to enhance the Head of the Lake experience for all," a report to council states.

Four themes topped the input: traffic improvements, enhanced active transportation facilities, improved amenities and services, and public safety through enforcement.

The traffic study found as many as 600 vehicles a day use the beach parking lot during the summer peak. Almost 1,600 pedestrians crossed from the parking lot to the beach over seven hours on a busy Saturday.

The majority of survey respondents (62%) were residents of Coldstream, and 28% from Vernon.

"The main areas identified as positives were the beach itself, which was seen as clean, well maintained and very attractive, the availability of free parking, and the centrality of the beach to other amenities, such as food, the rail trail and other activities.

"Key areas for concern were congestion and lack of parking, safety and security, especially in the context of drug and alcohol use, and overall traffic in the area. These concerns were mirrored by direct stakeholder interviews, especially about safety and alcohol use."

The majority of respondents were between 25 and 64, and 52% were couples with children.

Respondents would like to see more parking, additional bylaw enforcement, and some said they don't feel it's safe to let their children on the dock.

Theft from the parking lot was also a concern, as was not all vehicles obeying the crossing signal at the crosswalk. A pedestrian overpass was a common request.

Food and vendor options were also a popular comment.

"Having access to amenities is top of mind ... with many participants commenting that they would like to see more food options available at various price ranges. This could include restaurants, cafes, food trucks, breweries, and local artisans. People would also like to have access to more local vendors, and rental companies for aquatic and sports equipment (beach chairs, paddle boards, kayaks, etc.)"

The top choice at 52% was restaurants and cafes, followed by equipment rentals and sales (40%), food services (37%), and mobile vendors (37%).