Frostbite Classic pickleball tournament to be held in Vernon Saturday

The Frostbite Classic is back.

The second annual men’s doubles pickleball tournament will take place Saturday at Vernon's Marshall Fields pickleball centre, starting at 9 a.m.

Vernon's is the largest pickleball-only, year-round covered facility in Canada.

It will be the first of five tournaments the Vernon Pickleball Association hosts in 2023 and is a prelude to Vernon hosting the first ever Provincial Pickleball Championships in May.

“Having a wonderful covered pickleball complex allows us to put on tournaments when most other communities cannot do so. We have intentionally scheduled our tournaments to be in non-prime time and anticipate drawing over 1,000 competitors to Vernon in the off or shoulder seasons,” said Richard Chambers, tournament director.

The upcoming tournaments will feature a round robin format with participants ranging in age from 13 to 80.

It's anticipated 140 players will participate in each of the first three tournaments, whereas the provincials will have up to 500 competitors.

“I feel that it is important to support things that you are passionate about and your community. The Vernon Pickleball Association has a community second to none, and with the ability to promote the game in the off season with their amazing OWA pickleball complex, it’s incredible to be a part of,” said Darcy Sochan of sponsors Royal LePage Downtown Realty.

Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament, however, seating is limited. You may wish to bring folding chairs and warm clothing.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is a non-profit society with more than 900 members. For more information, visit the VPA website.