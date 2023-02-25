209502
Canadian Taekwon-Do Federation championships coming to Vernon

National title coming here

The Canadian Taekwon-Do Federation championship is coming to Vernon, and organizers are looking for sponsors.

The championship and national team selections are being held at Kal Tire Place May 6 and 7.

David White, operator and head coach of event host Sundance Martial Arts, is inviting the local business community to get behind the event, which will attract as many as 500 athletes.

“It is especially important for Canadian black belts, as it serves as an opportunity to earn a spot on the national team at the world championships in Tampere, Finland, in September 2023,” White says.

“For this event, we are expecting between 400 and 500 athletes from eight provinces, along with several hundred coaches, officials and supporters. This is also a free event for families to attend and enjoy.”

It will be the largest event of its kind ever held in the Okanagan.

“The event is a great opportunity for our entire community to get involved,” says White, who can be reached at 250-306-2285.

For more information, check out the event's official website.

