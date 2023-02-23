Curbside organic program keeps 250 tonnes a month out of Vernon landfill

Photo: RDNO

A reduction in revenue at the Vernon landfill and diversion facility shows that the city's curbside organic pickup program is having the desired effect.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will spend $9.6 million on solid waste management this year.

A proposed budget for waste management shows that figure is down from $10.8 million this year.

The proposed operating budget is $7,146,098, with a capital budget of $2,457,904.

In 2022, diversion and disposal fee revenue was less than anticipated. Revenue was higher than budget at all facilities with the exception of the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, which was less than budgeted ($4,518,098 actual vs $4,850,000 budget).

The shortfall is primarily due to an expected decrease in revenue from the residential curbside organic collection program implemented last year in Vernon.

A decrease of more than 250 tonnes a month was noted in curbside residential collection, which resulted in a decrease in revenue of approximately $200,000.

The facility is expected to bring in $4.6 million this year, factoring in an increase in tipping fees that went into effect on Jan. 1.

The 2023 tax requisition for regional solid waste management is proposed to remain unchanged at $420,000. Vernon pays the largest share of that, at $217,000, with smaller RDNO communities contributing lesser amounts.

The budget includes $1.4 million for wages and benefits.

Miscellaneous revenue during 2022 far exceeded budget as a result of strong prices for scrap metal.

Staffing at the Vernon facility was increased in 2020 in response to higher traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to remain the same through this year.

Capital projects being carried forward from last year include $225,000 for a project with Fortis that will prep the Vernon diversion site for a biogas operation.