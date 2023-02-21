Funding of Sterile Insect Release Program shifts to south

Photo: SIR

Funding of the Sterile Insect Release Program continues to shift to those areas with the most agricultural acreage.

A report contained within the Regional District of North Okanagan's financial plan outlines a new funding formula for the program, which releases sterile codling moths into the wild to control the population of the insects, which could devastate fruit crops.

The SIR program operates from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos.

It covers four regional districts, including the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, and Columbia Shuswap.

A new funding formula took effect in 2021 and continues to be phased in.

"The apportionment formula was amended from the proportionate land assessment of the regional districts to a formula that weighted 75% of the proportionate land and improvements assessment with 25% of the proportionate planted acreage," a report to the RDNO states.

This is the third year of a four-year phase-in of the new formula.

"The new apportionment formula recognized that a greater benefit and share of program costs accrued to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen due to their greater amount of planted acreage," the report states.

Since 2020, the RDNO's tax requisition from SIR has increased by 2.9% in three years, whereas the RDOS requisition has increased 26.5%.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District's share has increased by 5.7%, and RDCO's has increased by 3.3%.