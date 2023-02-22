RNIP program filling trades labour shortage with fast track to Canadian residency

Photo: Contributed

A program that brings immigrant workers to the North Okanagan has helped a Vernon construction company cope with the labour shortage.

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program has placed four workers with Cory Petty Construction.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap is one of 11 RNIP pilot markets across Canada, which also place incoming workers on a fast track to permanent Canadian residency.

"Lots of other businesses I talk to are short staffed, or they're just way too busy. They need more people, and they can't find them. You hear that a lot these days," says Petty.

"All of the people that I've had go through the program, they're here because they want to work. They work hard and prove that they deserve to be here."

Petty met employee and friend Luiz Fernando de Paula during his first week in the country six years ago.

A skilled carpenter visiting Canada from Brazil on a work permit, de Paula was brought on board to support a two-year construction project in Calgary.

"After the project, Cory said he'd be glad to have me working with him forever, but they were moving back to Vernon. I stayed in Calgary for a year and Cory promised to call when he had a good project," says de Paula.

"One day, I was with my friend, and we were talking about my options to stay in the country. I was running out of time to immigrate. He told me about the RNIP program. In the same week the program launched, Cory gave me a call and asked if I would want to move to Vernon."

He was one of the first applicants to pass through the program and receive permanent residency.

"It felt awesome," says de Paula. "This was the goal when I moved to Canada. My wife and I love the countryside and the outdoor activities here. The Okanagan has been amazing for us."

Petty says the process was easy on his end, with a guiding hand through the paperwork.

He then hired de Paula's wife, also a carpenter, and then used the program again to bring another carpenter and a receptionist on board.

"When you put your job ad on the RNIP website, you're going to get hundreds of qualified applicants. I wanted to physically meet people before I offered them a job through the program because I wasn't as open to meeting over the phone," says Petty.

"All of the people I’ve considered through the program happened to already be in Canada on work permits. Now, they're part of our family. They're friends as well as co-workers, and they all deserved the chance to be able to stay here."

Since 2020, the RNIP program has supported more than 200 local businesses, welcoming more than 300 skilled workers into the North Okanagan and Shuswap.