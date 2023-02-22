Vernon mobile park owner's $20,000 septic repair bill goes to court

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A Vernon senior who inherited a mobile home park faces an almost $20,000 bill over a leaking septic field.

“I’m actually looking forward to having the judge make the decision on how I’m going to pay for this,” says Carol Goldstone, from the front porch of her Okanagan Avenue home.

Goldstone was served with a court summons after ignoring the bill from Interior Health.

The charge dates back to last spring, when a septic leak spilled sewage onto the roads at Crown Villa.

In a previous interview with Castanet, tenants said their complaints of “raw sewage running down the streets” were ignored for six months.

After deeming the situation a health hazard, IH stepped in to expedite septic field repairs.

“The amount being collected from the owner covers the amount paid by Interior Health to contractors,” according to an IH spokesperson, who confirms: “We did the most comprehensive repair possible without incurring significantly more cost.”

Goldstone says she didn’t have money for repairs then, and she doesn’t have money to pay the bill now.

IH says the “comprehensive repairs should ensure safe operations for a significant length of time,” and will cost Goldstone much less than a “full overhaul of the entire park.”

She doesn't deny owing Interior Health, but says “I don’t know how” she can repay.

Goldstone explains is on a limited pension, has a small line of credit, and doesn't believe the bank would be interested in lending money to a "74-year-old breast cancer survivor."

She collects pad rents of between $260 and $295 per month for each of the 12 mobile home on the property.

“I can’t just up the rents for the people who live here … there are tenancy rules,” she says. “I carry this place a lot of the time.”

After inheriting the property from her parents in the late 1980s, Goldstone says “things are getting old. I had to replace a drinking well already, that cost $30,000,” adding the increased cost of taxes, garbage and sewer leave her questioning how to repay her debt to Interior Health.

“Judges are smart people, they’ll be able to let me know the best way to handle this so that it's fair for everyone. Not just me, but to Interior Health and the people who live here.”

Goldstone has not been given a court date, but believes one will be set for her within 30 days and she "can't wait."