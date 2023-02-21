Vernon woman recognized by RCMP for coming to senior's aid

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A local do-gooder has been recognized Vernon's RCMP for coming to the aid of a senior in need.

On Thursday, Tamsen Van Beest was presented with a Detachment Commander's Certificate of Appreciation for her assistance provided to an injured senior in the community.

On Feb. 1, Van Beest stopped to assist an elderly woman who had slipped and fallen on a sidewalk and was in a great deal of pain, the local detachment says in a Facebook post.

"After learning medical help would be delayed, she cancelled a personal appointment and remained with the injured woman and continued to comfort and care for her until medical help arrived," police say.

"We want to commend her for her compassion and willingness to go above and beyond to assist another person in need."