2.9% property tax increase this year proposed at Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO

North Okanagan residents can expect a 2.9% RDNO property tax increase this year.

The recommended budget RDNO directors will consider Wednesday calls for the increase, which it states "compares favourably to the current rate of inflation," thanks in part to tax base growth of 1.7%.

The total budget is $109.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million from $106.1 million in 2022.

Of that, the operating budget accounts for $54 million, an increase of $1.3. The capital budget is $48.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million.

The total 2022 tax requisition is $20.9 million, an increase of $900,000.

"The tax impact for property owners is highly variable," a report to RDNO directors states.

The degree of an individual property's tax increase or decrease will be impacted by:

The municipality or electoral area in which the property is located and regional services the jurisdiction participates in.

The property's change in assessed value relative to the average in that jurisdiction.

Any local area services that the property is located within.

The financial plan must be adopted by March 31 each year.

Tax base growth is the result of new construction and development, which mitigates the tax impact to individual taxpayers.

Vernon taxpayers pay the largest share of the RDNO budget, and many services only apply in some parts of the regional district.

"There are relatively large variations among jurisdictions in terms of changes to their respective tax requisitions. Most of the variation is due to the relative changes in assessed values among the jurisdictions," the report states.