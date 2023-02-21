207737
Vernon  

2.9% property tax increase this year proposed at Regional District of North Okanagan

RDNO looks at 2.9% hike

- | Story: 412570

North Okanagan residents can expect a 2.9% RDNO property tax increase this year.

The recommended budget RDNO directors will consider Wednesday calls for the increase, which it states "compares favourably to the current rate of inflation," thanks in part to tax base growth of 1.7%.

The total budget is $109.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million from $106.1 million in 2022.

Of that, the operating budget accounts for $54 million, an increase of $1.3. The capital budget is $48.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million.

The total 2022 tax requisition is $20.9 million, an increase of $900,000.

"The tax impact for property owners is highly variable," a report to RDNO directors states.

The degree of an individual property's tax increase or decrease will be impacted by:

  • The municipality or electoral area in which the property is located and regional services the jurisdiction participates in.
  • The property's change in assessed value relative to the average in that jurisdiction.
  • Any local area services that the property is located within.

The financial plan must be adopted by March 31 each year.

Tax base growth is the result of new construction and development, which mitigates the tax impact to individual taxpayers.

Vernon taxpayers pay the largest share of the RDNO budget, and many services only apply in some parts of the regional district.

"There are relatively large variations among jurisdictions in terms of changes to their respective tax requisitions. Most of the variation is due to the relative changes in assessed values among the jurisdictions," the report states.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4715139
27 1550 Union Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


209206


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Frosty The Snowbun
Frosty The Snowbun Vernon SPCA >


208061


TheTango.net
Adam Driver baby no 2

Adam Driver baby no 2

Showbiz | February 21, 2023

Dream or reality?

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

First snow experience

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

Look twice

Galleries | February 21, 2023

Ed Sheeran launching range of hot sauces

Showbiz | February 21, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada